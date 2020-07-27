Global  
 

Moderna Begins Phase 3 Of Its COVID-19 Vaccine Trial

Monday, 27 July 2020
Moderna Begins Phase 3 Of Its COVID-19 Vaccine TrialWatch VideoThe world's largest COVID-19 vaccine trial has officially started. 

The Associated Press reports the first of about 30,000 volunteers received a trial dose Monday. The experimental vaccine was developed by the National Institutes of Health and biotechnology company Moderna. 

Unlike most vaccines, which...
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Covid: First part of phase-1 Covaxin human trial completed at PGI Rohtak

Covid: First part of phase-1 Covaxin human trial completed at PGI Rohtak 02:37

 The first part of phase-1 of Covaxin human trial completed on Saturday. The trial was conducted at Post-Graduate Institute (PGI) of Medical Sciences, Rohtak, said Dr Savita Verma, principal investigator of the vaccine trial team. Dr Verma said that six people were administered the vaccine on Saturday...

