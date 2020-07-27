Moderna Begins Phase 3 Of Its COVID-19 Vaccine Trial
Monday, 27 July 2020 () Watch VideoThe world's largest COVID-19 vaccine trial has officially started.
The Associated Press reports the first of about 30,000 volunteers received a trial dose Monday. The experimental vaccine was developed by the National Institutes of Health and biotechnology company Moderna.
