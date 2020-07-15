Trump trades arenas for Rose Garden in attack on Biden

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'Our war-time president has surrendered' -Biden on Trump



Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Tuesday launched a fresh attack on President Donald Trump's "historic mismanagement" of the coronavirus pandemic as the number of confirmed cases in many.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:53 Published 2 weeks ago Trump Campaign Seeks New Nickname For Biden



Business Insider reports that the Trump campaign is scrambling for a more damaging nickname for Joe Biden. The campaign has used "Sleepy Joe" to tag Biden. Trump's advisers are reportedly concerned.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:34 Published 2 weeks ago Joe Biden Condemns Trump's Response to Protest



Joe Biden Condemns Trump's Response to Protest The former Vice President's statement came a day after President Donald Trump threatened to deploy the U.S. military to quell nationwide protests that.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:40 Published on June 2, 2020

Tweets about this