Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump trades arenas for Rose Garden in attack on Biden

Seattle Times Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump transformed an event that was supposed to highlight his China policy into an impromptu campaign rally, delivering an expansive and often meandering broadside against Democratic rival Joe Biden on trade, policing and his son’s business practices, among other topics. The president traded the arena-style rallies he favors for the […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'Our war-time president has surrendered' -Biden on Trump [Video]

'Our war-time president has surrendered' -Biden on Trump

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Tuesday launched a fresh attack on President Donald Trump's "historic mismanagement" of the coronavirus pandemic as the number of confirmed cases in many..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:53Published
Trump Campaign Seeks New Nickname For Biden [Video]

Trump Campaign Seeks New Nickname For Biden

Business Insider reports that the Trump campaign is scrambling for a more damaging nickname for Joe Biden. The campaign has used "Sleepy Joe" to tag Biden. Trump's advisers are reportedly concerned..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published
Joe Biden Condemns Trump's Response to Protest [Video]

Joe Biden Condemns Trump's Response to Protest

Joe Biden Condemns Trump's Response to Protest The former Vice President's statement came a day after President Donald Trump threatened to deploy the U.S. military to quell nationwide protests that..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:40Published

Tweets about this