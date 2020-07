You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trump Administration Rescinds Rule For Foreign Students At Schools



The Trump administration has rescinded a rule that would have required international students to transfer schools or leave the country if their colleges hold classes entirely online this fall because.. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 01:10 Published 10 hours ago After backing India on Ladakh, Trump govt slams Beijing over South China Sea



Donald Trump’s govt has toughened its stand on another issue concerning China. US called Beijing's extensive claims to South China Sea 'completely unlawful'. China is engaged in maritime territory.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:26 Published 23 hours ago Trump Confirms US Conducted Cyberattack Against Russia



Donald Trump, for the first time, has confirmed the US conducted a covert cyberattack in 2018. The attack was against Russia's Internet Research Agency, according to reports at CNN. The Internet.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:36 Published 1 day ago

Tweets about this