Too Much and Never Enough review: Mary Trump thumps Donald

Mary Trump's tell-all will not make her uncle's re-election bid any easier. The president's late-night walk of shame is already a classic campaign moment. His niece's allegation that he paid someone else to take his college entrance exams resonates as true, because of his reported disdain for reading and capacity to inadvertently invent new words like "swiffian". Related: Mary Trump's book: eight of its most shocking claims about the president Adding insult to injury, Maryanne Trump Barry, Trump's sister, appears to be the key source for this smorgasbord of dysfunction. She is a retired federal judge who left the bench with an ethics cloud over her head. Fittingly, as Mary Trump lacerates...


