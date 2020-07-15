Sri Lanka: President Pledges To Overcome Challenge Of Protecting People From COVID-19 Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ( 48 minutes ago )

Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa assured that the challenge of protecting the people until the COVID-19 pandemic is eradicated from the world will be met by controlling the risk of spread of the virus from time to time within the country.



