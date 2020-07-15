|
ICE Backtracks, Allows Foreign Students To Study Online In The U.S.
Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
Watch VideoThousands of international students are breathing a sigh of relief and fall planning is back on track for colleges after the Trump administration walked back a rule that would have barred foreign students in the U.S. from taking all their classes online.
"It's really good to have the confirmation and have that...
