ICE Backtracks, Allows Foreign Students To Study Online In The U.S.

Newsy Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
ICE Backtracks, Allows Foreign Students To Study Online In The U.S.Watch VideoThousands of international students are breathing a sigh of relief and fall planning is back on track for colleges after the Trump administration walked back a rule that would have barred foreign students in the U.S. from taking all their classes online.

"It's really good to have the confirmation and have that...
 The Trump Administration said foreign students will be deported if their college classes move to online-only. WBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.

