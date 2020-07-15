ICE Backtracks, Allows Foreign Students To Study Online In The U.S. Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ( 35 minutes ago )

Thousands of international students are breathing a sigh of relief and fall planning is back on track for colleges after the Trump administration walked back a rule that would have barred foreign students in the U.S. from taking all their classes online.



