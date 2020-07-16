Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Shamima Begum, Who Joined ISIS in Syria, Can Return, U.K. Court Says

NYTimes.com Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
Ms. Begum, now 20, traveled to Islamic State territory from London in 2015 and was stripped of her British citizenship. Since stranded in a refugee camp, she may be allowed home to appeal the decision.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Shamima Begum should be allowed to return to UK to pursue appeal, court rules

Shamima Begum should be allowed to return to UK to pursue appeal, court rules 00:47

 Shamima Begum – one of three east London schoolgirls who travelled to Syria to join the so-called Islamic State group (IS) – should be allowed to return to the UK to challenge the deprivation of her British citizenship, senior judges have ruled.Ms Begum, now 20, travelled to Syria in February...

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Shamima Begum: Isis bride should be allowed to return to UK, Court of Appeal rules

 Shamima Begum should be allowed to return to the UK to appeal against the removal of her British citizenship, the Court of Appeal has ruled.
Independent

ISIS bride Shamima Begum allowed to return to UK to fight citizenship

ISIS bride Shamima Begum allowed to return to UK to fight citizenship Shamima Begum travelled to Syria to join Islamic State group and lived with them for three years before she was found at a Syrian refugee camp in February last...
Daily Record

Shamima Begum can return to UK to fight citizenship, Court of Appeal rules

 The 20-year-old, who went to Syria to join the Islamic State group, was stripped of her citizenship in 2019.
BBC News


Tweets about this

JamieBolton

Jamie Bolton It doesn’t matter how old Shamima Begum was. She joined ISIS... She’s still acting like the world owes her somethi… https://t.co/AXv0X074SC 3 minutes ago

philipjdoyle

Philip RT @POLITICOEurope: A court rules that Shamima Begum can re-enter the UK to contest a verdict that stripped her of her citizenship after sh… 4 minutes ago

ed_zealous

Ed Zealous Shamima Begum, Who Joined ISIS in Syria, Can Return, U.K. Court Says https://t.co/Wcx66cG2Ki 6 minutes ago

harrysttr

Harry If I was Shamima Begum I would have simply not joined ISIS 23 minutes ago

SabaShah_Khan

Saba Shah Khan Problem with some of these #IsisBrides is that they have no remorse... #shamimabegum, London teen who joined ISIS,… https://t.co/bLnd9YayGX 24 minutes ago

BenzaFisher

BenzaFisher Terrorists and others that commit unspeakable atrocities do not deserve any human rights, if they themselves don't… https://t.co/DpU7N9AS6w 26 minutes ago

LondonElmer

Elmer 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 🇫🇷 @mimz_din The young white girls were raped, Shamima Begum went and joined ISIS. That's the problem people have, not that she was groomed. 27 minutes ago

Oliver_96_

Oliver Shamima begum joined a terrorist group knowing they are responsible for thousands of childrens deaths, beheadings a… https://t.co/btPc2wXNX8 29 minutes ago