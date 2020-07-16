Shamima Begum, Who Joined ISIS in Syria, Can Return, U.K. Court Says
Thursday, 16 July 2020 () Ms. Begum, now 20, traveled to Islamic State territory from London in 2015 and was stripped of her British citizenship. Since stranded in a refugee camp, she may be allowed home to appeal the decision.
