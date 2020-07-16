Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

ISIS bride Shamima Begum wins right to return to UK to appeal her loss of citizenship

WorldNews Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
ISIS bride Shamima Begum wins right to return to UK to appeal her loss of citizenshipLONDON -- Shamima Begum, the British woman who joined ISIS as a teenager in 2015, is in order to challenge the government's decision to strip her of citizenship. Begum, 20, had her citizenship removed by the British government on security grounds in early 2019, after she was discovered living in a refugee camp in northern Syria by Anthony Lloyd, a war correspondent for The Times of London. She had fled the U.K. and been married off to an ISIS fighter, four...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Shamima Begum Shamima Begum woman born in London, UK

Shamima Begum avoids cameras at Syrian refugee camp [Video]

Shamima Begum avoids cameras at Syrian refugee camp

ITV News exclusively filmed Shamima Begum walking away from cameras at a refugee camp in Syria. The footage comes as The Court of Appeal have ruled Begum can return to the UK for trial. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:22Published

Shamima Begum: Other Isis prisoners in Syria may attempt to return to UK for citizenship battles after court ruling

 Sajid Javid says allowing jihadis into Britain for appeals 'would create a national security risk that cannot be fully mitigated'
Independent
Shamima Begum should be allowed to return to UK to pursue appeal, court rules [Video]

Shamima Begum should be allowed to return to UK to pursue appeal, court rules

Shamima Begum – one of three east London schoolgirls who travelled to Syria to join the so-called Islamic State group (IS) – should be allowed to return to the UK to challenge the deprivation of her British citizenship, senior judges have ruled.Ms Begum, now 20, travelled to Syria in February 2015 and lived under IS rule for more than three years before she was found, nine months pregnant, in a Syrian refugee camp in February last year.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:47Published

Shamima Begum can return to UK to fight citizenship, Court of Appeal rules

 The 20-year-old, who went to Syria to join the Islamic State group, was stripped of her citizenship in 2019.
BBC News

Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant Salafi jihadist terrorist and militant group

IS girl can return to fight for citizenship

 The 20-year-old, who went to Syria to join the Islamic State group, was stripped of her citizenship in 2019.
BBC News

London London Capital of the United Kingdom

Surprise 100th birthday party thrown for care home resident [Video]

Surprise 100th birthday party thrown for care home resident

A surprise 100th birthday party has been thrown at the Compton Lodge care home in Camden, north London for resident Urania BrettUrania, who has not seen any of her family since the start of lockdown, has spent her 100th birthday receiving visits from seven family members, which were staggered throughout the day to comply with the regulations on visiting care home residents.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:57Published

Milan goes ‘phygital’ for first apres-lockdown fashion week

 AP, MILAN Milan kicked off its first Digital Fashion Week on Tuesday with two live runway shows on the schedule, including from heavyweights Dolce & Gabbana, to..
WorldNews

Selfridge's: Man sprays 'unknown substance' in London store, leaving nine injured

 Shoppers and staff members treated after contact with mystery irritant at Oxford Street shop
Independent
Rishi Sunak visits a Jobcentre in East London [Video]

Rishi Sunak visits a Jobcentre in East London

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has met work coaches at the Jobcentre Plus in Barking, east London – who are part of the government’s plan to support people made redundant during the coronavirus pandemic. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:06Published

Anthony Loyd Anthony Loyd British journalist


The Times The Times British daily (Monday to Saturday) national newspaper based in London


Syria Syria Country in the Middle East

CENTCOM chief warns Hezbollah during Mideast tour

 Military analysts generally believe that if Hezbollah were to attack Israel, it would get its butt kicked, and vice versa. There would be no gain, only pain...
WorldNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

USANoodles

🇺🇸🇺🇸Noodle🤍🇵🇱❣️ RT @BlueSea1964: 🚨👉 Appeals Court Rules ISIS Bride Shamima Begum Should Be Allowed To Return To The UK -- May Open Door To 600 British ISIS… 2 minutes ago

GreoryLuckie

Gregory Luckie RT @LeaveEUOfficial: The Court of Appeal has made the ridiculous decision to allow 'ISIS bride' Shamima Begum to enter the UK to fight for… 4 minutes ago

LYNNMILDNER

misty - RT @BrexitBrit: Surprise surprise! Sadiq Khan would welcome the return to the UK of ISIS bride Shamima Begum Khan also reckons she has b… 5 minutes ago

AnneThinker

Anne RT @PrisonPlanet: According to Tory MP Andrew Bridgen, the UK could be flooded with hundreds of ISIS terrorists after judges ruled ISIS bri… 6 minutes ago

howe13_13

Gordy 13. RT @Reniour: Shamima Begum ruling savaged by Tory MP – ‘Opens the door for terrorists to return' https://t.co/5VMEX3slGl Skype or Zoom sh… 6 minutes ago

LiteHausUS

LiteHausUS Appeals Court Rules ISIS Bride Shamima Begum Should be Allowed to Return to the UK -- May Open Door to 600 British… https://t.co/R2y2hJrGce 7 minutes ago

RacingGreen1976

Russell G. Simpson RT @MartinDaubney: Terrible decision. ISIS terrorist Shamima Begum should never be allowed back into the U.K. She declared war on our val… 7 minutes ago

staggerlee41

david lee RT @gatewaypundit: Appeals Court Rules ISIS Bride Shamima Begum Should be Allowed to Return to the UK -- May Open Door to 600 British ISIS… 11 minutes ago