All 3 Suspects In The Ahmaud Arbery Murder Case Plead Not Guilty
Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
Watch VideoThe three White men accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery back in February all entered not-guilty pleas while appearing via video in a Georgia courtroom today.
Gregory McMichael and his son Travis McMichael are both charged with nine counts that include murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and false...
Murder suspect Armando Cruz pleaded not guilty 12 felony charges
Armando Cruz, 24, pleaded not guilty to the murder of Patricia Alatorre. Tuesday, the Kern County District Attorney's Office filed 12 felony counts against him in connection with the case.
Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield Duration: 02:07Published
3 Men Indicted on Murder Charges in Killing of Ahmaud Arbery
3 Men Indicted on Murder Charges
in Killing of Ahmaud Arbery On Wednesday, a grand jury in Glynn County, Georgia, indicted
the three white men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery. Arbery, an unarmed..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:08Published
Suspects in Arbery’s killing are indicted on murder charges
[NFA] The three white men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery, a black man who was chased while jogging in their neighborhood, were each indicted on murder charges. Freddie Joyner has more.
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:25Published
