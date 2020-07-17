Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

All 3 Suspects In The Ahmaud Arbery Murder Case Plead Not Guilty

Newsy Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
All 3 Suspects In The Ahmaud Arbery Murder Case Plead Not GuiltyWatch VideoThe three White men accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery back in February all entered not-guilty pleas while appearing via video in a Georgia courtroom today. 

Gregory McMichael and his son Travis McMichael are both charged with nine counts that include murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and false...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Murder suspect Armando Cruz pleaded not guilty 12 felony charges [Video]

Murder suspect Armando Cruz pleaded not guilty 12 felony charges

Armando Cruz, 24, pleaded not guilty to the murder of Patricia Alatorre. Tuesday, the Kern County District Attorney's Office filed 12 felony counts against him in connection with the case.

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 02:07Published
3 Men Indicted on Murder Charges in Killing of Ahmaud Arbery [Video]

3 Men Indicted on Murder Charges in Killing of Ahmaud Arbery

3 Men Indicted on Murder Charges in Killing of Ahmaud Arbery On Wednesday, a grand jury in Glynn County, Georgia, indicted the three white men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery. Arbery, an unarmed..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:08Published
Suspects in Arbery’s killing are indicted on murder charges [Video]

Suspects in Arbery’s killing are indicted on murder charges

[NFA] The three white men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery, a black man who was chased while jogging in their neighborhood, were each indicted on murder charges. Freddie Joyner has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:25Published

Related news from verified sources

Trio charged with murder of Ahmaud Arbery plead not guilty

Trio charged with murder of Ahmaud Arbery plead not guilty The three white suspects accused of murdering the unarmed Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia have pleaded not guilty to nine counts that include malice murder...
WorldNews

Three men accused of murdering black US jogger Ahmaud Arbery plead not guilty

 Three white men charged with the murder of black jogger Ahmaud Arbery have pleaded not guilty in a case that spurred an outcry across the United States.
SBS

Georgia men charged with killing Ahmaud Arbery plead not guilty to murder charges

 The three white men charged with the murder of a Black jogger in south Georgia pleaded not guilty Friday morning in Chatham County Superior Court, in a case that...
CBC.ca


Tweets about this

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime Three #suspects in Ahmaud Arbery #murder #case plead not #guilty in court Friday - Jul 17 @ 6:12 PM ET https://t.co/Yg5qeZrnVT 20 minutes ago

CourtPencil

✏️Pencil of the Court✏️ RT @WFTV: Suspects charged with murder of #AhmaudArbery plead not guilty https://t.co/3SUbNrUzSR #wftv https://t.co/CotvhhLf6V 22 minutes ago

WFTV

WFTV Channel 9 Suspects charged with murder of #AhmaudArbery plead not guilty https://t.co/3SUbNrUzSR #wftv https://t.co/CotvhhLf6V 23 minutes ago

gloryjsb

gloryj805 RT @Newsy: It was revealed during the arraignment that William Bryan Jr., who filmed the Arbery shooting, is being investigated separately… 23 minutes ago

urbina_isaias1

Isaias Urbina RT @revolttv: The men charged with the murder of Ahmaud Arbery have pleaded not guilty. https://t.co/XmkLyIlXFO 28 minutes ago

SharonReedLive

Sharon Reed #nope #stayrightthere Ahmaud Arbery Murder Suspects Plead Not Guilty at Arraignment via @TMZ https://t.co/Yl0oQSYzs8 https://t.co/Y6f7rNFZLD 30 minutes ago

Newsy

Newsy It was revealed during the arraignment that William Bryan Jr., who filmed the Arbery shooting, is being investigate… https://t.co/TqggM8PDaN 33 minutes ago

jmhamiltonblog

J.M. Hamilton RT @GuardianUS: Trio charged with murder of Ahmaud Arbery plead not guilty https://t.co/IbMSfijHlu 41 minutes ago