All 3 Suspects In The Ahmaud Arbery Murder Case Plead Not Guilty Friday, 17 July 2020 ( 49 minutes ago )

Watch VideoThe three White men accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery back in February all entered not-guilty pleas while appearing via video in a Georgia courtroom today.



Gregory McMichael and his son Travis McMichael are both charged with nine counts that include murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and false... Watch VideoThe three White men accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery back in February all entered not-guilty pleas while appearing via video in a Georgia courtroom today.Gregory McMichael and his son Travis McMichael are both charged with nine counts that include murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and false 👓 View full article

