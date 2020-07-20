Petition Demands Trader Joe's Change 'Racist Branding And Packaging' Monday, 20 July 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Watch VideoTrader Joe's is facing scrutiny as a growing petition demands the company remove "racist branding and packaging" from international foods.



As of Monday afternoon, more than 2,800 people had signed the online petition that says the grocery store chain "exoticises other cultures" by presenting "'Joe' as the default... Watch VideoTrader Joe's is facing scrutiny as a growing petition demands the company remove "racist branding and packaging" from international foods.As of Monday afternoon, more than 2,800 people had signed the online petition that says the grocery store chain "exoticises other cultures" by presenting "'Joe' as the default 👓 View full article

