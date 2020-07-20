Global  
 

Petition Demands Trader Joe's Change 'Racist Branding And Packaging'

Newsy Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
Petition Demands Trader Joe's Change 'Racist Branding And Packaging'Watch VideoTrader Joe's is facing scrutiny as a growing petition demands the company remove "racist branding and packaging" from international foods.

As of Monday afternoon, more than 2,800 people had signed the online petition that says the grocery store chain "exoticises other cultures" by presenting "'Joe' as the default...
Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published
News video: Trader Joe's Accused of Racist Packaging on Ethnic Foods

Trader Joe's Accused of Racist Packaging on Ethnic Foods 00:26

 The grocery chain found itself under fire from a Change.org petition asking Trader Joe's to modify its branding of ethnic foods.

