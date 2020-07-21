Global  
 

Felony Charges Filed Against St. Louis Couple Who Pointed Guns at Protesters

Seattle Times Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
Felony charges have been filed against a St. Louis couple who pointed guns at protesters marching past their home last month in an episode that was captured on video and drew the attention of a divided nation, including President Donald Trump. The couple, Mark and Patricia McCloskey, were charged Monday by the Circuit Attorney’s Office […]
