Felony Charges Filed Against St. Louis Couple Who Pointed Guns at Protesters
Tuesday, 21 July 2020 () Felony charges have been filed against a St. Louis couple who pointed guns at protesters marching past their home last month in an episode that was captured on video and drew the attention of a divided nation, including President Donald Trump. The couple, Mark and Patricia McCloskey, were charged Monday by the Circuit Attorney’s Office […]
