Jeff Smith RT @Gil_Hoffman: Could the next alternative to @netanyahu be the mayor of Tel Aviv? MK @MeravMichaeli says he should run as head of Labor,… 12 hours ago Ali, Ibrahim Ahead of the ICC's decision on whether to investigate suspected war crimes in the territories, a list of 200 to 300… https://t.co/oIQbu83vHA 2 days ago Gil Hoffman Could the next alternative to @netanyahu be the mayor of Tel Aviv? MK @MeravMichaeli says he should run as head of… https://t.co/Cod0L12wfn 2 days ago Julia Davidson RT @farah_nabulsi: “Ahead of the ICC's decision on whether to investigate suspected war crimes in the territories, a list of 200 to 300 off… 3 days ago CJP Israel 🇮🇱 Ahead of the ICC's decision on whether to investigate suspected war crimes in the territories, a list of 200 to 300… https://t.co/oPV3I3oRlC 4 days ago trevorw1953 Ahead of the ICC's decision on whether to investigate suspected war crimes in the territories, a list of 200 to 300… https://t.co/CHgwp0HXB3 4 days ago Haroun Patelia RT @haaretzcom: Ahead of the ICC's decision on whether to investigate suspected war crimes in the territories, a list of 200 to 300 officia… 5 days ago