China-India Conflict A Potential Threat To Five-Nation BRICS – Analysis

Eurasia Review Saturday, 18 July 2020 ()
China-India Conflict A Potential Threat To Five-Nation BRICS – AnalysisTension between China and India threatens to paralyse BRICS – the association of five major emerging national economies: Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. While struggling to manage the devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, China and India have locked horns over issues in their "bilateral relations", ranging...
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Amid China tension, India & US Navy conduct joint exercise in Indian Ocean

Amid China tension, India & US Navy conduct joint exercise in Indian Ocean 01:39

 Indian and US naval units conducted an exercise in Indian Ocean. Indian assets conducted basic maritime drills with a US carrier strike group. The US strike group was led by the supercarrier warship USS Nimitz. The strike group was en route to the Middle East from South China Sea. Watch the full...

