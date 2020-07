Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published 2 hours ago US to Pay Pfizer and BioNTech $2B for 100 Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine 01:11 US to Pay Pfizer and BioNTech $2B for 100 Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine The deal was announced on Wednesday. The $1.95 billion agreement marks the largest deal between the U.S. government and a company working on a COVID-19 vaccine. The deal is part of the Trump Administration's Operation Warp...