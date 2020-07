Ask Dr. Nandi: US agrees to purchase 100M doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine candidate for $1.95B



The United States has struck a deal with a pharmaceutical company to buy 100 million doses of a potential COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 03:38 Published 1 hour ago

US to Pay Pfizer and BioNTech $2B for 100 Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine



US to Pay Pfizer and BioNTech $2B for 100 Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine The deal was announced on Wednesday. The $1.95 billion agreement marks the largest deal between the U.S. government and a.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:12 Published 2 hours ago