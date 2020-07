Fighter Jets Intercept Iranian Passenger Plane Over Syria Thursday, 23 July 2020 ( 5 days ago )

By Najia Al-Houssari



An Iranian passenger plane was intercepted by two fighter jets in Syrian airspace during a flight from Tehran to Beirut.



The pilot of the Mahan Air plane said two US jets approached the airliner forcing him to change altitude to avoid a collision, Iran’s IRIB news agency reported.



