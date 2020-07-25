‘Trump And The Holy Land: 2016-2020: The Deal Of The Century’ – Book Launch
Saturday, 25 July 2020 () Meticulously researched and written by Eurasia Review’s Middle East correspondent, Neville Teller, ‘Trump and the Holy Land: 2016-2020’ is the only full account of President Donald’s Trump’s bold effort to deliver a plan for Israeli-Palestinian peace. Tracking and analyzing everything from inception to unveiling, Teller...
Over the years, President Donald Trump has railed against China and has promised his trade deal with Beijing would economically benefit hardworking Americans. But behind the scenes, CNN reports Trump-owned properties have continued to contribute to the trade deficit with the country he's so...
Former National Security Adviser John Bolton has been repeatedly grilled for refusing to testify in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial and save his insights about the Trump administration for..
Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:35Published
There is a new book coming out about First Lady Melania Trump. According to Business Insider the book reveals some of the strategy behind her otherwise opaque public persona. The book is called The Art..