‘Trump And The Holy Land: 2016-2020: The Deal Of The Century’ – Book Launch

Eurasia Review Saturday, 25 July 2020
‘Trump And The Holy Land: 2016-2020: The Deal Of The Century’ – Book LaunchMeticulously researched and written by Eurasia Review’s Middle East correspondent, Neville Teller, ‘Trump and the Holy Land: 2016-2020’ is the only full account of President Donald’s Trump’s bold effort to deliver a plan for Israeli-Palestinian peace. Tracking and analyzing everything from inception to unveiling, Teller...
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Trump Hates The Trade Deficit, But Trump Org Routinely Imports Tons Of Chinese Goods

Trump Hates The Trade Deficit, But Trump Org Routinely Imports Tons Of Chinese Goods 00:45

 Over the years, President Donald Trump has railed against China and has promised his trade deal with Beijing would economically benefit hardworking Americans. But behind the scenes, CNN reports Trump-owned properties have continued to contribute to the trade deficit with the country he's so...

