Covid 19 coronavirus: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says 'anti-vaxxers are nuts'

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 25 July 2020 ()
British PM Boris Johnson has labelled the rising number of people opposed to vaccinations "nuts", urging residents to get a flu jab. Boris Johnson has issued a dig at the rising number of anti-vaxxers, labelling them "nuts".Urging...
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Boris Johnson Admits Could Have Handled Pandemic Differently

Boris Johnson Admits Could Have Handled Pandemic Differently 00:32

 LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has been criticized for acting too slowly in the COVID-19 pandemic, said on Friday there may have been things he could have done differently. “Maybe there were things we could have done differently and of course there will be time to...

