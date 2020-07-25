Covid 19 coronavirus: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says 'anti-vaxxers are nuts'
Saturday, 25 July 2020 () British PM Boris Johnson has labelled the rising number of people opposed to vaccinations "nuts", urging residents to get a flu jab. Boris Johnson has issued a dig at the rising number of anti-vaxxers, labelling them "nuts".Urging...
LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has been criticized for acting too slowly in the COVID-19 pandemic, said on Friday there may have been things he could have done differently. “Maybe there were things we could have done differently and of course there will be time to...