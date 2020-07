After Contracting COVID-19, Charlie Blackmon Returns To Colorado Rockies



All-Star outfielder Charlie Blackmon, the first major league player known to have tested positive for the coronavirus, returned to the Colorado Rockies for his first workout Monday after getting the.. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 01:16 Published 2 weeks ago

Bollywood Mega Star In Hospital With COVID



CNN reports that Bollywood Legend Amitabh Bachchan has been hospitalized after testing positive for coronavirus. The news was revealed Saturday from his official Twitter account. "I have tested CoviD.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:38 Published 2 weeks ago