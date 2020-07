U.K. to unveil obesity plan after PM's near-death experience Sunday, 26 July 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to roll out an anti-obesity campaign, including junk food advert bans, following his own brush with death that he partly blamed on his weight. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources PHE: Obesity increases risk of dying from Covid-19



Carrying excess weight increases the risk of hospitalisation, admission to intensive care, and death from Covid-19, according to Public Health England (PHE). PHE's Chief Nutritionist Dr Alison Tedstone.. Credit: ODN Duration: 00:55 Published 1 day ago Buckland: Obesity review is 'stark reminder'



People who are overweight or obese are being urged to lose weight after a new Public Health England (PHE) review found a dramatic rise in the risk of hospitalisation and death from Covid-19. Justice.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:02 Published 1 day ago

Tweets about this