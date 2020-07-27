Global  
 

Election Security Experts Expect 'Chaos' Unless Action Taken Quickly

Newsy Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
Election Security Experts Expect 'Chaos' Unless Action Taken QuicklyWatch VideoElection security experts are painting a grim picture of where the country stands, less than 100 days before the general election. 

Newsy spoke to experts in areas where the largest vulnerabilities lie, as the coronavirus pandemic poses new challenges. We started with mail-in voting, an option many Americans may...
