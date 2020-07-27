Two MLB Games Postponed Due to Coronavirus Outbreak
Monday, 27 July 2020 () Watch VideoAs the MLB season returns amid the coronavirus pandemic, the league is already facing some complications. The Miami Marlins home opener against the Baltimore Orioles was postponed after a number of players and coaches on the Florida team tested positive for the coronavirus. The Philadelphia Phillies home game against...
According to reports -- Major League Baseball has been forced to cancel two games due to a coronavirus outbreak. Ken Rosenthal reports this includes the Orioles game for tonight in Miami and the Yankees game in Philadelphia. Katie Johnston reports.
[NFA] Just four days after beginning a truncated coronavirus-delayed season, Major League Baseball ran into a serious obstacle on Monday with the postponement of two scheduled games due to a COVID-19..