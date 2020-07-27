Global  
 

Two MLB Games Postponed Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Newsy Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
Two MLB Games Postponed Due to Coronavirus OutbreakWatch VideoAs the MLB season returns amid the coronavirus pandemic, the league is already facing some complications. The Miami Marlins home opener against the Baltimore Orioles was postponed after a number of players and coaches on the Florida team tested positive for the coronavirus. The Philadelphia Phillies home game against...
Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: MLB Cancels Two Games Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

MLB Cancels Two Games Due To Coronavirus Outbreak 00:38

 According to reports -- Major League Baseball has been forced to cancel two games due to a coronavirus outbreak. Ken Rosenthal reports this includes the Orioles game for tonight in Miami and the Yankees game in Philadelphia. Katie Johnston reports.

MLB season roiled by COVID-19 postponements [Video]

MLB season roiled by COVID-19 postponements

[NFA] Just four days after beginning a truncated coronavirus-delayed season, Major League Baseball ran into a serious obstacle on Monday with the postponement of two scheduled games due to a COVID-19..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:01Published
MLB Postpones 2 Games After Teams Hit by Coronavirus [Video]

MLB Postpones 2 Games After Teams Hit by Coronavirus

MLB Postpones 2 Games After Teams Are Hit by Coronavirus Both the Miami Marlins opener against the Baltimore Orioles and the Philadelphia Phillies' game against the Yankees were scheduled for Monday..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:00Published
Yankees, Phillies Game Canceled Due To COVID-19 Outbreak [Video]

Yankees, Phillies Game Canceled Due To COVID-19 Outbreak

A coronavirus outbreak from the Miami Marlins has caused the postponement of Monday night’s Marlins home opener in Miami and it has ripple effects for the Yankees.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:17Published

Two MLB Games Postponed Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

 Two MLB baseball games have been cancelled on Monday (July 27) due to COVID-19 outbreaks. It all started after the Miami Marlins played the Philadelphia Phillies...
Just Jared

Two MLB games postponed after Marlins coronavirus outbreak

 The Phillies-Yankees game has reportedly been postponed, as well as the Marlins-Orioles contest after the Marlins had an outbreak of the coronavirus.
ESPN

MLB To Reschedule 2 Games Due To Coronavirus Outbreak Among Miami Marlins

 Major League Baseball postponed two games on Monday, after at least a dozen Miami Marlins players and staff tested positive for the coronavirus.
NPR


