British PM Boris Johnson defends Spain travel ban amid coronavirus spike, says Europe has signs of second wave

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has defended the decision to effectively ban travel to Spain following a rise in coronavirus cases in part of that country, calling it the government’s “duty” to protect the U.K. as signs of a second wave of coronavirus begin to bubble up in Europe.
Video Credit: ODN - Published
News video: Boris Johnson defends Spain quarantine decision

Boris Johnson defends Spain quarantine decision 02:04

 Prime Minister Boris Johnson has defended the government's extension of the two-week quarantine for individuals returning from the Spanish mainland to include the Balearic and Canary Islands - claiming "swift and decisive action" was needed as "signs of a second wave" appeared among "our European...

