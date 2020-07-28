British PM Boris Johnson defends Spain travel ban amid coronavirus spike, says Europe has signs of second wave
Tuesday, 28 July 2020 () British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has defended the decision to effectively ban travel to Spain following a rise in coronavirus cases in part of that country, calling it the government’s “duty” to protect the U.K. as signs of a second wave of coronavirus begin to bubble up in Europe.
