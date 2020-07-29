Ghislaine Maxwell took snaps of topless young girls as a hobby, former butler claims
Wednesday, 29 July 2020 () Ghislaine Maxwell allegedly took pictures of young topless girls as a "hobby" and kept them in a photo album in Jeffrey Epstein's Florida home, a former butler has claimed.In unearthed documents, which were unsealed in 2018, Epstein's...
Newser reports prosecutors say accused sex offender Ghislaine Maxwell is secretly married.
However, Newser reports the former girlfriend and companion of the late Jeffrey Epstein refuses to reveal the..
