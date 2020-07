You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources ‘Cm Gehlot Should Resign’



BJP hit out of Rajasthan government over the political drama. BJP delegation met Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Saturday to discuss the Covid-19 situation in Rajasthan. Slamming Rajasthan CM Ashok.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:18 Published 4 days ago Democrats reject 'piecemeal' approach to coronavirus relief



U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the top Senate Democrat, Chuck Schumer, shut down the idea of passing a temporary extension of expanded unemployment benefits separate from a larger coronavirus.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:05 Published 1 week ago Ohio House speaker, 4 others arrested in $60M bribery case



Ohio House speaker, 4 others arrested in $60M bribery case Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 02:25 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this