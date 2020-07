Facebook Offers a $650 Million Payout to Settle Facial Recognition Lawsuit



Facebook has been under fire both in the public and in court over the company’s use of facial recognition. And now, the social media giant has offered to pay $650 million to pay a class-action.. Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:51 Published 6 days ago

Social media firms worried about China's Hong Kong security law



Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam called the law 'mild' compared with those in other countries, but tech giants and social media companies are not convinced. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 04:34 Published 3 weeks ago