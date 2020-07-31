Facebook, Google to pay for news in Australia

Global  
 

Australia will force US tech giants Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google to pay Australian media outlets for news content in a landmark move to protect independent journalism that will be watched around the world.
Google and Facebook to be forced to share revenue with media in Australia under draft code

Google and Facebook to be forced to share revenue with media in Australia under draft code Consumer watchdog unveils ‘hundreds of millions’ in potential fines under code drawn up after talks stalled between tech and news companies Google, Facebook...
WorldNews

Australia to make Google and Facebook pay for news content

 CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The Australian government said on Friday it plans to give Google and Facebook three months to negotiate with Australian media...
Seattle Times


