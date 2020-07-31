|
Google and Facebook to be forced to share revenue with media in Australia under draft code
Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
Consumer watchdog unveils ‘hundreds of millions’ in potential fines under code drawn up after talks stalled between tech and news companies Google, Facebook and other digital platforms could be forced to pay hundreds of millions of dollars in fines if they fail to comply with a news media bargaining...
