Unlock Phase 3: All your questions answered on what's closed, what's opening



As India approaches its fifth month of Covid-induced curbs, the Union government has announced guidelines for the next phase of Unlock, i.e. gradual easing of restrictions. The Phase 3 of Unlock will.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:58 Published 15 hours ago

Sachin Pilot congratulates Rajasthan's new Congress chief amid political crisis



Former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot congratulated state's new Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra on Wednesday. Pilot also hoped that the new chief will take care of the party workers.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:44 Published 17 hours ago