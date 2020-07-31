Wisconsin Republicans ‘stand ready’ to kill statewide mask requirement
Friday, 31 July 2020 () Wisconsin's Republican Senate majority leader stopped short of promising that the Senate would vote to kill the Democratic governor's order, which is slated to take effect on Saturday.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday issued a statewide mask mandate amid a spike in coronavirus cases, setting up a conflict with Republican legislative leaders who oppose such a requirement and successfully sued to kill the governor's "safer at home” order. Katie Johnston reports.