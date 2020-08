Afghanistan: Islamic State Attacks Prison, Dozens Wounded Monday, 3 August 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

(RFE/RL) -- Several people have been killed and dozens wounded in an Islamic State terrorist attack on a prison in the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar.



Militants on August 2 detonated a car bomb outside a prison in the provincial capital of Jalalabad and engaged in a gun battle with security forces as they stormed the... (RFE/RL) -- Several people have been killed and dozens wounded in an Islamic State terrorist attack on a prison in the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar.Militants on August 2 detonated a car bomb outside a prison in the provincial capital of Jalalabad and engaged in a gun battle with security forces as they stormed the 👓 View full article

