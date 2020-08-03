Northern Ireland Peace Architect John Hume Dies At 83
Monday, 3 August 2020 () Watch VideoNobel Peace Prize winner John Hume has died at the age of 83. The visionary politician is credited as the architect of the 1998 peace agreement in his native Northern Ireland.
According to his family, Hume died Monday morning after suffering from chronic health issues for several years.
John Hume’s fellow Nobel Peace Prize winner Lord Trimble said the way they celebrated their award sent a signal of what a new Northern Ireland could look like. Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Hindu •BBC News