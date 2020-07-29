|
George Floyd: Leaked police bodycam footage shows how fatal arrest began
Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
Footage shows George Floyd pleading for his life
New George Floyd Footage Shows How Arrest Began
MINNEAPOLIS — Bodycam footage from two accused police officers in the case of George Floyd shows the harrowing moment-by-moment arrest, for the first time.
The deeply disturbing footage shows how..
Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 09:53Published
Body Camera Footage Involved In George Floyd's Death Leaked
For the first time we're seeing Minneapolis police body camera video from the arrest of George Floyd. The video was leaked online by the British media company Daily Mail, John Lauritsen reports..
Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 01:52Published
