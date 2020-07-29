Global  
 

George Floyd: Leaked police bodycam footage shows how fatal arrest began

Independent Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
Footage shows George Floyd pleading for his life
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published
News video: George Floyd Case: Daily Mail Obtains Body Cam Video From 2 Officers In Floyd's Arrest Death

George Floyd Case: Daily Mail Obtains Body Cam Video From 2 Officers In Floyd's Arrest Death 00:20

 Body cam footage showing the arrest of George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody in late May, has been obtained by the Daily Mail (0:20).WCCO 4 News at 5 – Aug. 3, 2020

New George Floyd Footage Shows How Arrest Began [Video]

New George Floyd Footage Shows How Arrest Began

MINNEAPOLIS — Bodycam footage from two accused police officers in the case of George Floyd shows the harrowing moment-by-moment arrest, for the first time. The deeply disturbing footage shows how..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 09:53Published
Body Camera Footage Involved In George Floyd's Death Leaked [Video]

Body Camera Footage Involved In George Floyd's Death Leaked

For the first time we're seeing Minneapolis police body camera video from the arrest of George Floyd. The video was leaked online by the British media company Daily Mail, John Lauritsen reports..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 01:52Published
Phoenix police shooting: Suspect fired at cops with concealed handgun [Video]

Phoenix police shooting: Suspect fired at cops with concealed handgun

An investigation is being conducted after officers from the Phoenix Police Department gunned down a suspect they claim fired shots at them first.

Credit: nypost     Duration: 01:37Published

Police bodycam footage of George Floyd arrest leaked, published despite public distribution being prohibited

 A British tabloid on Monday published portions of police body-camera footage showing the deadly arrest of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody. 
FOXNews.com

British paper publishes police bodycam video of George Floyd arrest
Indian Express

Leaked bodycam footage shows George Floyd arrest and death

 The public is getting its first look at bodycam video from two of the Minneapolis police officers who were on the scene the night George Floyd died in custody....
CBS News


