George Floyd: Leaked police bodycam footage shows how fatal arrest began

Beautiful Black Child😍 RT @MSNBC: Newly leaked video shows a police officer pointing a gun at George Floyd as he pleaded, "please don't shoot me." "A judge ultim… 7 seconds ago

Gwen Robinson RT @HLNTV: Leaked police bodycam video reveals new details about the arrest of #GeorgeFloyd. This came out of daily mail. A judge allowed i… 55 seconds ago

exarmyofficer Newly Leaked Bodycam Footage Shows George Floyd’s Heartbreaking Plea To Police https://t.co/Nb97udgJ0X via @Yahoo 2 minutes ago

victory soon RT @CowgirlCas22: If George Floyd had just cooperated with police and got in the car; we would have NEVER seen the***storm that looted a… 2 minutes ago

vivi RT @instablog9ja: Newly leaked video shows a police officer pointing a gun at George Floyd as he pleaded, "please don't shoot me." https:/… 2 minutes ago

Dave ja vu #BLM RT @PalBint: Leaked bodycam footage of murder of George Floyd is utterly damming. George Floyd already in pain before chokehold applied.… 4 minutes ago

tatianaLenay were in a banana republic 🌊🌊🌊⭐😇💙 Leaked police bodycam video shows new details of George Floyd's fatal arrest https://t.co/eIVtpSgvui 4 minutes ago