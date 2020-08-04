Leaked Body Camera Footage Shows New Details in George Floyd Arrest
Tuesday, 4 August 2020 () Watch VideoNew bodycam footage, revealed by the Daily Mail, shows George Floyd telling officers "please don't shoot me" and "I can't breathe" well before he was pinned to the ground.
The video is incomplete, but it shows former Minneapolis police officers J. Alexander Keung and Thomas Lane handcuffing Floyd and struggling...
