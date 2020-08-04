Global  
 

Leaked Body Camera Footage Shows New Details in George Floyd Arrest

Newsy Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
Leaked Body Camera Footage Shows New Details in George Floyd ArrestWatch VideoNew bodycam footage, revealed by the Daily Mail, shows George Floyd telling officers "please don't shoot me" and "I can't breathe" well before he was pinned to the ground. 

The video is incomplete, but it shows former Minneapolis police officers J. Alexander Keung and Thomas Lane handcuffing Floyd and struggling...
Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: New Details of George Floyd's Fatal Arrest Emerge in Leaked Video

New Details of George Floyd's Fatal Arrest Emerge in Leaked Video 01:09

 New Details of George Floyd's Fatal Arrest Emerge in Leaked Video The 'Daily Mail' has obtained partial police body cam footage involving the arrest and subsequent death of Floyd. In the footage, Floyd is seen in the back of a squad car, saying, "I can't breathe." Shortly after, Officer Thomas Lane...

Disturbing New Video Released Of George Floyd's Arrest, Death [Video]

Disturbing New Video Released Of George Floyd's Arrest, Death

There's disturbing new video of the final moments of George Floyd's life as he pleaded for officers to stop. The video was obtained by The Daily Mail. A warning -- it may be upsetting; Omar Jimenez..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:06Published
New George Floyd Footage Shows How Arrest Began [Video]

New George Floyd Footage Shows How Arrest Began

MINNEAPOLIS — Bodycam footage from two accused police officers in the case of George Floyd shows the harrowing moment-by-moment arrest, for the first time. The deeply disturbing footage shows how..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 09:53Published
Body Camera Footage Involved In George Floyd's Death Leaked [Video]

Body Camera Footage Involved In George Floyd's Death Leaked

For the first time we're seeing Minneapolis police body camera video from the arrest of George Floyd. The video was leaked online by the British media company Daily Mail, John Lauritsen reports..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 01:52Published

Leaked police bodycam video of George Floyd's fatal arrest published for the first time

 A Minnesota court is investigating how a British newspaper obtained police body-camera footage showing the arrest and death of George Floyd.  
USATODAY.com

Police bodycam footage of George Floyd arrest leaked, published despite public distribution being prohibited

 A British tabloid on Monday published portions of police body-camera footage showing the deadly arrest of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody. 
FOXNews.com

Leaked bodycam footage shows George Floyd’s final moments

Leaked bodycam footage shows George Floyd’s final moments ▶ Watch Video: Leaked bodycam footage shows George Floyd arrest and death For the first time, two leaked body camera videos show the deadly encounter with...
WorldNews


