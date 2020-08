You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Peru president reshuffles cabinet as COVID-19 takes its toll



Martin Vizcarra named a new health minister as part of the reshuffle, the second replacement since the coronavirus pandemic began. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:46 Published on July 16, 2020 Peru hospitals run out of oxygen to treat COVID-19 patients



The president has issued an emergency decree ordering factories to increase production. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 01:30 Published on July 8, 2020 Peru COVID-19 outbreak: Health workers demand more protection



Peruvian healthcare workers protest against a lack of protective gear as the country faces the worst coronavirus outbreak in South America. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:34 Published on June 18, 2020

Tweets about this