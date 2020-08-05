Beirut explosion leaves 300,000 homeless, Lebanese port officials under house arrest
Wednesday, 5 August 2020 () A massive explosion that tore through Beirut left some 300,000 people homeless, and Lebanese port officials have been placed on house arrest on Wednesday amid an ongoing investigation into what caused the blast that so far has killed at least 100 people and injured thousands more.
A massive explosion and a serious shock wave shook the Lebanese capital city of Beirut on Tuesday, killing at least 100 people and wounding more than 4,000 others, according to the Lebanese Red Cross. Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab said the blast was caused by the ignition of more than 2,750...
Dog owners are welcomed by their beloved pets in Beirut, Lebanon, after non-profit animal organisation Animals Lebanon sought to reunite them following a large explosion in the..
Lebanon's Beirut reels from a huge blast that killed at least 100. The powerful explosion also wounded more than 4,000 people. The blast was the most powerful ever to rip through Beirut.
