Beirut explosion leaves 300,000 homeless, Lebanese port officials under house arrest

Video Credit: Oneindia - Published 4 hours ago Beirut explosion: Atleast 100 people killed & around 4000 injured, upto 3 lakh left homeless 01:23 A massive explosion and a serious shock wave shook the Lebanese capital city of Beirut on Tuesday, killing at least 100 people and wounding more than 4,000 others, according to the Lebanese Red Cross. Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab said the blast was caused by the ignition of more than 2,750...