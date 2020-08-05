Global  
 

Beirut explosion leaves 300,000 homeless, Lebanese port officials under house arrest

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
A massive explosion that tore through Beirut left some 300,000 people homeless, and Lebanese port officials have been placed on house arrest on Wednesday amid an ongoing investigation into what caused the blast that so far has killed at least 100 people and injured thousands more.
