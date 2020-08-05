Global  
 

Beirut Blast: Officials Point To Negligence, Not Nefariousness

Newsy Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
Beirut Blast: Officials Point To Negligence, Not NefariousnessWatch VideoThe day after that shocking explosion in Beirut — a desperate search for survivors — and answers.

Security officials say Tuesday’s explosion in Lebanon’s capital, which killed at least 100 people, was likely an accident due to "severe negligence:" An estimated 2,750 metric tons of ammonium nitrate had been...
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Beirut blast: People look for missing relatives; world offers aid to Lebanon

Beirut blast: People look for missing relatives; world offers aid to Lebanon 03:05

 Lebanon's Beirut reels from a huge blast that killed at least 100. The powerful explosion also wounded more than 4,000 people. The blast was the most powerful ever to rip through Beirut. Intensity of the blast threw victims into the sea where rescue teams tried to recover bodies. Many of those killed...

