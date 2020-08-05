Beirut Blast: Officials Point To Negligence, Not Nefariousness

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'We feel dead inside': Beirut citizens express anger and rage after blast



Beirut citizens, still reeling from Tuesday's massive blast, have expressed their scepticism that a government investigation will come up with answers, fearing the truth will never be.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 03:12 Published 2 hours ago Beirut Blast: Aerial Footage Shows Scale of Destruction



Aerial footage shows the devastating impact of a massive explosion that killed at least 100 people in Lebanon’s capital Beirut. Officials said the huge blast, caused by 2,750 tonnes of ammonium.. Credit: ODN Duration: 02:40 Published 11 hours ago Governor breaks down in tears while discussing Beirut blast



Beirut's governor broke down in tears during a TV interview at the scene of amassive explosion that rocked the city on Tuesday. He told how the blastflattened much of the city's port, damaging.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:50 Published 12 hours ago

