Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ammonium Nitrate: What is This Chemical Culprit Behind the Deadly Beirut Blast

HNGN Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
Ammonium Nitrate: What is This Chemical Culprit Behind the Deadly Beirut BlastMore than 4,000 people were severely injured and at least 100 fatalities in the chemical blast in Beirut, Lebanon. The blast’s genesis was initially a big question, but investigators have narrowed it down to a common fertilizer which is also an ingredient for making bombs - Ammonium nitrate.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Suspected Culprit Behind Beirut Explosion: Ammonium Nitrate

Suspected Culprit Behind Beirut Explosion: Ammonium Nitrate 00:39

 The colossal destruction of Beirut's port was due to the explosion of a large quantity of ammonium nitrate stored in a warehouse there. HuffPost reports more that as of Wednesday, more than 130 people were confirmed dead, and at least 5,000 injured. Videos appear to show fireworks going off in a fire...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Another angle of shocking explosion in Beirut's port that killed at least 100 [Video]

Another angle of shocking explosion in Beirut's port that killed at least 100

Another angle has emerged of the shocking blast off the port of Beirut, Lebanon on August 4 that killed at least 100 and has left thousands injured and a city devastated.

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:46Published
Defense Secretary Won't Prop Up Trump's Claim About Beirut Explosion [Video]

Defense Secretary Won't Prop Up Trump's Claim About Beirut Explosion

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Wednesday contradicted President Donald Trump's earlier claim as to the cause of the explosion in Beirut, Lebanon. CNN reports Esper said 'most believe' that the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:42Published
'Nobody Deserves This,' Boston Man Worries About Family In Beirut After Blast [Video]

'Nobody Deserves This,' Boston Man Worries About Family In Beirut After Blast

WBZ-TV's Anaridis Rodriguez reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:12Published

Related news from verified sources

Beirut deadly blast: What makes ammonium nitrate so dangerous?

 The huge explosion that rocked the Lebanese capital on Tuesday is thought to have been caused by ammonium nitrate. The chemical is often used as fertilizer —...
Deutsche Welle Also reported by •CBC.caNew Zealand HeraldBBC News

Ammonium nitrate: What is the chemical blamed for Beirut explosion, and how could it produce such a powerful blast?

 When heated, ammonium nitrate includes all of the components required for a fast-burning fire
Independent

Ammonium nitrate the killer substance that caused devastating Beirut blast

Ammonium nitrate the killer substance that caused devastating Beirut blast The deadly substance that fuelled the Beirut explosion is the same material used in domestic terrorist attacks such as the Oklahoma City truck bombing which...
New Zealand Herald


Tweets about this