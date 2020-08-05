Small States And COVID-19 Pandemic: The UAE Approach – Analysis
Wednesday, 5 August 2020 () The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has capitalised on the COVID-19 situation to reorganise its performance delivery and reinvigorate existing strategies. The key goal is to secure the country’s future in the post-globalisation world where new technologies, China-US rivalry, and regional conflicts pose considerable uncertainties and...
The novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic has hit the tourism industry extremely hard, and Caribbean nations are suffering greatly. According to CNN, some islands have closed to visitors to protect their..