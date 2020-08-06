Global  
 

Heartstopping video shows Lebanese bride posing for shoot moments before massive explosion rocked capital

FOXNews.com Thursday, 6 August 2020
A stunning video recorded Tuesday captures a Lebanese bride in Beirut moments before a massive explosion that killed 135 people and injured thousands of others.
News video: Heartbreaking video of explosion in Beirut

Heartbreaking video of explosion in Beirut 01:11

 Unbelievable video out of the Lebanese capital of Beirut after a massive explosion. Neighbors around the city captured the terrifying moments on camera.

