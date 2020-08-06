|
Heartstopping video shows Lebanese bride posing for shoot moments before massive explosion rocked capital
Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
A stunning video recorded Tuesday captures a Lebanese bride in Beirut moments before a massive explosion that killed 135 people and injured thousands of others.
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
Heartbreaking video of explosion in Beirut 01:11
Unbelievable video out of the Lebanese capital of Beirut after a massive explosion. Neighbors around the city captured the terrifying moments on camera.
