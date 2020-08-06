You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Saudi king has successful surgery: news agency



Saudi Arabia's 84-year-old ruler, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, has undergone a successful operation to remove his gallbladder, state news agency SPA reported. Joe Davies reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:36 Published 2 weeks ago Saudi King Salman admitted to hospital



Saudi Arabia's 84-year-old ruler, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, has been admitted to hospital in the capital Riyadh, suffering from inflammation of the gall bladder, state news agency SPA said on Monday... Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 00:59 Published 2 weeks ago Khashoggi killing: Turkish court puts Saudi suspects on trial in absentia



A Turkish court is trying in absentia two former aides of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and 18 other Saudi nationals over the 2018 killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.View on.. Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 01:02 Published on July 3, 2020

Tweets about this 🇶🇦 RT @U2pilgrim1: Ex-Saudi intelligence official accuses Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in lawsuit of ordering torture, assassination http… 12 minutes ago Valhalla69 Ex-Saudi intelligence official accuses Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in lawsuit of ordering torture, assassinati… https://t.co/fOiwPF0s75 20 minutes ago Bobi le Pilgrim Ex-Saudi intelligence official accuses Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in lawsuit of ordering torture, assassinati… https://t.co/OxOEgzkmXj 21 minutes ago