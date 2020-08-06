Ex-Saudi intelligence official accuses Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in lawsuit of ordering torture, assassination
Thursday, 6 August 2020 () A former Saudi minister of state and intelligence official has filed an explosive lawsuit against Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, alleging that he “orchestrated an ongoing multi-year conspiracy by a Saudi government-sanctioned ‘death squad’ to torture and assassinate” the ex-intel officer on both U.S. and Canadian soil.
Saudi Arabia's 84-year-old ruler, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, has been admitted to hospital in the capital Riyadh, suffering from inflammation of the gall bladder, state news agency SPA said on Monday...
A Turkish court is trying in absentia two former aides of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and 18 other Saudi nationals over the 2018 killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.View on..
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 01:02Published
Tweets about this
🇶🇦 RT @U2pilgrim1: Ex-Saudi intelligence official accuses Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in lawsuit of ordering torture, assassination
http… 12 minutes ago
Valhalla69 Ex-Saudi intelligence official accuses Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in lawsuit of ordering torture, assassinati… https://t.co/fOiwPF0s75 20 minutes ago
Bobi le Pilgrim Ex-Saudi intelligence official accuses Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in lawsuit of ordering torture, assassinati… https://t.co/OxOEgzkmXj 21 minutes ago