News24.com | Jason Day, Brendon Todd share lead at PGA Championship

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Schoolgirl rakes in hundreds of pounds after opening antique bottle shop



A seven-year-old schoolgirl is raking in hundreds of pounds after opening an antique bottle shop in her parents' back garden.Betsy-Mae Lloyd launched her own business from a Victorian-style play shed.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:18 Published 3 days ago Meet the Quarantined Quartet family who stream daily concerts online



Meet the Quarantined Quartet - a family of four who have spent every day of lockdown strumming guitars and streaming concerts on Instagram. Dad Jason, mom Elysa, and their sons Joseph and Noah.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 02:06 Published on June 19, 2020 Inspired Varner shares lead



Harold Varner III let his golf do the talking on the first day of PGA Tour action for 91 days as he fired a seven-under 63 to share the lead with Justin Rose at Colonial Country Club. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:40 Published on June 11, 2020

Related news from verified sources Day, Todd tied for lead at PGA Championship as Koekpa continues to be major force Brendon Todd is back in the PGA Championship for the first time in five years and is tied for the lead. He made a 10-foot par putt on his final hole to join...

CBC.ca 3 hours ago





Tweets about this