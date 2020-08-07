Global  
 

News24.com | Jason Day, Brendon Todd share lead at PGA Championship

Friday, 7 August 2020
Australia's Jason Day and American Brendon Todd share the lead after the opening round of the PGA Championship.
 Jason Day set the early clubhouse target with an opening-round 65 at the PGA Championship.

