Martin Kussmann RT @abouthungary: 4,970 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Hungary https://t.co/lCNXEzFJyz https://t.co/UnGYxvgl52 3 hours ago About Hungary 4,970 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Hungary https://t.co/lCNXEzFJyz https://t.co/UnGYxvgl52 4 hours ago KUER 90.1 Utah health officials reported 242 new cases of COVID-19 Monday. Though the number of new cases announced has dropp… https://t.co/jVNbXtjJ4G 12 hours ago KUER 90.1 Utah health officials reported 676 people tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend — with a daily average of 3… https://t.co/mKOrFrUwaZ 21 hours ago simida RT @abouthungary: 30 new COVID-19 cases in Hungary https://t.co/A7IcY9n0U5 https://t.co/t5bbymIrs5 1 day ago Gabrielle Verzella RT @TempleUpdate: Here are today's headlines: - The U.S passes 5 million cases of COVID-19 - Temple students can join campus organizations… 1 day ago About Hungary 30 new COVID-19 cases in Hungary https://t.co/A7IcY9n0U5 https://t.co/t5bbymIrs5 1 day ago White wolf RT @umysmum: Daily Brief: UK daily cases above 1,000 for 6th day in a row as PHE faces the axe https://t.co/NLu277ySHz Sent via @updayUK 1 day ago