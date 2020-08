Putin Says Russia Has A Coronavirus Vaccine, His Daughter Inoculated Tuesday, 11 August 2020 ( 36 minutes ago )

(RFE/RL) -- President Vladimir Putin said a



Putin made the announcement at a government meeting on August 11, saying the vaccine had proven to be "efficient" during initial tests and could... (RFE/RL) -- President Vladimir Putin said a coronavirus vaccine developed in Russia has been approved for use, despite not undergoing clinical tests and no data being made public.Putin made the announcement at a government meeting on August 11, saying the vaccine had proven to be "efficient" during initial tests and could 👓 View full article