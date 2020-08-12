Global  
 

Day after owner's arrest, Hong Kong residents line up to buy Apple Daily paper

Mid-Day Wednesday, 12 August 2020
Day after owner's arrest, Hong Kong residents line up to buy Apple Daily paperLast year, hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets of Hong Kong to demand full democracy, many egged on by a tabloid newspaper critical of China's ruling Communist Party.

On Tuesday, they lined up at newsstands across the city to buy that same paper, handing over 10 Hong Kong dollars ($1.25) a copy in a bid to help...
 Hong Kong protesters organise flashmob to support Apple Daily newspaper's owner and activists arrested under the national security law.

