Trump’s Payroll Tax Order Is Good Politics, But Fails To Offer Much Tax Relief – OpEd
Thursday, 13 August 2020 () By Ryan McMaken*
US President Donald Trump issued a new executive order on August 8 directing the Treasury Department to defer the 6.2 percent Social Security tax on wages for employees making less than about $100,000 a year. The suspension on collections will be in effect from September 1 through December...
[NFA] Donald Trump cannot block a prosecutor's subpoena for eight years of his tax returns, a federal judge ruled on Thursday, in the latest setback in the U.S. president's longstanding effort to keep..