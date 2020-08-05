Perseids meteor shower captured in stunning photos worldwide

Meteor shower lights up Bosnian sky
A meteor shower lit up the skies above southern Bosnia on Tuesday night, giving stargazers a rare opportunity to see a display of shooting stars with the naked eye.
Get Ready for One of the Best Meteor Showers of 2020 to Light up the Sky
The Perseid meteor shower is upon us, one of the best celestial shows of the year, so get ready to spot bright meteors and maybe even some fireballs in the night sky.
Perseids: The Best Meteor Shower of the Year
TAIPEI — Perseids are meteor showers that appear to come out of the constellation Perseus every August. The Perseid meteor showers can feature an average of between 60 to 100 shooting stars in the..
