New Zealand Extends Auckland Lockdown After Months Without New Cases

Newsy Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
Watch VideoNew Zealand's Prime Minister says Auckland will stay under a level 3 lockdown, shutting down public venues and requiring residents to stay home if they're not performing essential tasks.

New Zealand went more than 100 days without any new local cases of COVID-19. But four members in one family tested positive...
