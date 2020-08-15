Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

India turns 74: PM Modi unfurls tricolour, addresses nation

Khaleej Times Saturday, 15 August 2020 ()
The Independence Day function, this year, is relatively muted in terms of participation of people in view of the coronavirus pandemic.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: President Ram Nath Kovind addresses nation on eve of Independence Day

President Ram Nath Kovind addresses nation on eve of Independence Day 04:30

 President Ram Nath Kovind in his address to the nation on the eve of Independence Day said that celebrations of Independence Day this year will be rather restrained. He said, "Celebrations of Independence Day this year will be rather restrained. The world confronts a deadly virus which has disrupted...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Watch: PM Modi hoists national flag at Red Fort on 74th Independence Day [Video]

Watch: PM Modi hoists national flag at Red Fort on 74th Independence Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the tricolour. He will shortly address the nation at Red Fort. India is celebrating its 74th Independence Day. The PM is being assisted by Major Shweta Pandey in..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:57Published
74th I-Day: PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat [Video]

74th I-Day: PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Mahatama Gandhi at Raj Ghat on Independence Day. PM Modi will soon unfurl the tricolour and address the nation at Red Fort. India is celebrating its 74th..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:31Published
74th I-Day: PM Modi arrives at Red Fort [Video]

74th I-Day: PM Modi arrives at Red Fort

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Red Fort on Independence Day. He was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. He also reviewed the Guard of Honour at the iconic monument. PM Modi will soon..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:31Published

Tweets about this