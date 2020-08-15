India turns 74: PM Modi unfurls tricolour, addresses nation

President Ram Nath Kovind in his address to the nation on the eve of Independence Day said that celebrations of Independence Day this year will be rather restrained. He said, "Celebrations of Independence Day this year will be rather restrained. The world confronts a deadly virus which has disrupted...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Red Fort on Independence Day. He was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. He also reviewed the Guard of Honour at the iconic monument. PM Modi will soon..