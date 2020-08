Researchers Say Plasma May Help COVID-19 Patients, But Lack Proof Saturday, 15 August 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Watch VideoResearchers at the Mayo Clinic are trying to determine if blood plasma from COVID-19 survivors may help others battle the virus.



Convalescent plasma was used to fight the flu and measles before vaccines were introduced. But research shows it only works for some diseases. And though a Mayo Clinic study showed some